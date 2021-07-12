South Sudan: No More War, Kiir Vows in Independence Day Address

10 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo, Reuters

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir promised on Friday as the country marked its 10th anniversary that he would not plunge the country back into war, as Pope Francis said he would visit if political leaders did more to maintain a fragile peace.

Violence exploded in South Sudan in late 2013, two years after it seceded from Sudan, when President Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, sacked vice president Riek Machar, from the rival Nuer group.

The two men have since then signed many deals to end a war fuelled by long-standing ethnic tensions and estimated to have killed more than 400,000 people, finally forming a government of national unity last year.

President Kiir dissolved parliament in May, paving the way for an expanded legislature of 550 members, to include representatives from all ethnic groupings under the terms of the most recent peace deal.

"I assure you that I will not return you back to war again," he said in a speech marking Independence Day. "Let us all work together to recover the lost decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade."

On Friday, Pope Francis told South Sudan's leaders they had to do much more to establish peace and promised to visit the country, where violence is still raging in some areas, according to United Nations reports.

"Sadly, your people continue to live in fear and uncertainty," Francis said in their joint message with two other Christian leaders, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Moderator of the Church of Scotland Jim Wallace.

"They lack confidence that their nation can indeed deliver the 'justice, liberty and prosperity' celebrated in your national anthem," they said, adding that peace "may require personal sacrifice from you".

Earlier on Wednesday at a an interview with a Kenyan TV station, President Kiir said Kenya's Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta worked against him seven years go to rescue a group of politicians detained for trying to oust him in December 2013.

"These people projected themselves as leaders of Sudan People's Liberation Movement and that they were the people who fought the war. It was not true," said President Kiir.

Now referred to as Former Political Detainees, the group had initially been charged with treason and detained by President Kiir's government following the eruption of violence on December 15, 2013 after his security forces clashed with forces loyal to then Vice President Riek Machar.

President Kiir at the time claimed there had been a plot to remove him from power and started a series of arrests of politicians in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) accused of wanting him out.

The argument in Kenya at the time was to help remove the politicians from a possible clash point and enable the parties negotiate a political settlement. A few weeks later, they would sign two deals to cease fire and release the detainees.

President Kiir said the opposition group, which has since splintered into smaller groups but still earned positions back into the government of national unity, had tried to deceive every leader in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), except Uganda's Yoweri Museveni.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X