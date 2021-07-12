Uganda: Rugby Cranes Ease to Victory Over Ghana

10 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Adrian Kasito scored 13 points while winger Solomon Okia and eighth man Desire Ayera bagged two tries apiece the Rugby Cranes beat Ghana 53-12 in the Rugby Africa Cup group C opener at an empty Kyadondo ground on Saturday.

The hosts were quickly out of the blocks in their bid to finish among the top two in order to advance to the next stage in a tournament that also acts as the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

It was also the first time the national team was playing an international since 2019. The 2020 season was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head coach Robert Seguya, currently undergoing chemotherapy after being diagonised with leukemia, would have been pleased with what he saw as his assistants Brian Makalama and Bobby Musinguzi took charge.

An early try from hooker Faraji Odugo set the tone. Captain Ivan Magomu missed the conversion. The fly-half then handed over kicking duties to Kasito to set the scene on his first start at fullback.

Kasito nailed a penalty and then converted tries from Ayera and Brian Odongo for a 22-0 lead inside 26 minutes. The stroll slowed down as the West Africans broke down Uganda's defence.

Miles Scott and Tume-Baofo Josiah Kwetu touched down to reduce the deficit to 22-12. An Ayera try at the stroke of halftime ensured normal service was to come after the breather.

In the second half, Makalama saw his team play some hair-raising rugby. First, inside centre Pius Ogena, the local rugby MVP, broke and offloaded to replacement scrum half Aaron Ofoywroth to score, Kasito offloaded.

Clearly having a party amid the quiet, man of the match Kasito initiated the next try with a kick-and-chase. He passed to Okia who slalomed past two defenders for a touchdown.

What do you think Kasito did with the resultant conversion? Just smile. Ayera then scored the next try but Kasito became human again, missing his kick. He never kicked again.

Substitute hooker Ronald Kanyanya then scored the eighth and final try after side-stepping a defender in a motion that made all the backs proud. Ofoywroth missed the conversion. It didn't matter.

Ghana face Algeria on Wednesday. Thereafter, Uganda clash with the North Africans under strict guidelines intended to curb the spread of the rampaging virus.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X