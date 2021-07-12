Egypt, Hungary Probe Developments of Parliamentary Relations

9 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador to Hungary Ashraf el-Mawafi has discussed with Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover the latest developments of parliamentary relations between the two countries in light of a number of key visits exchanged between officials from both sides.

The meeting comes as the Egyptian ambassador's tenure is near an end, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the importance of parliamentary relations between Cairo and Budapest, which they said contribute to introducing viewpoints on issues of concern, and play a role in deepening ties between the two countries' peoples.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

