Egypt: Parliament Speaker Mourns With Deep Sorrow Jihan El-Sadat's Death

9 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafi el-Gebaly on Friday mourned with deep sorrow the death of Jihan el Sadat, the widow of late Egyptian president Anwar el-Sadat.

The deceased has presented a great example for Egyptian women in supporting her husband under the most difficult circumstances till he led the country to a historic victory in the October War, Gebaly said.

He pointed out to her role in providing support for families of the October War's fallen heroes.

The parliament speaker also extended his condolences to family of the deceased.

Earlier in the day, Jihan el-Sadat passed away at the age of 88 after a long battle with illness.

