Egypt Discusses Localizing Manufacturing of Desalination Industry Components

State Minister of Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi discussed Friday with the chief executives of MPS, Aquatech, and Avsecpro firms potential cooperation in the field of localizing the manufacturing of components used in the water treatment and desalination industry.

US ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen was present during the meeting.

The meeting comes as part of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to work out an integrated strategy for water desalination and treatment and incorporate it with the country's policy for water management, Morsi said.

He explained the technical, technological, and human resources potentials enjoyed by the Military Production Ministry in the field of establishing desalination and sewage treatment plants.

For his side, Cohen said that this move could enable Egypt to have cutting edge technologies for desalination, as well as pave the way for US private sector for assuming a major role in this field.

US has invested 3.5 billion Dollars in drinking water and sewage in Egypt to serve the larger number of Egyptians, Cohen said.

