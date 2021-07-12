Egypt Discusses Localizing Manufacturing of Desalination Industry Components

9 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

State Minister of Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi discussed Friday with the chief executives of MPS, Aquatech, and Avsecpro firms potential cooperation in the field of localizing the manufacturing of components used in the water treatment and desalination industry.

US ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen was present during the meeting.

The meeting comes as part of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to work out an integrated strategy for water desalination and treatment and incorporate it with the country's policy for water management, Morsi said.

He explained the technical, technological, and human resources potentials enjoyed by the Military Production Ministry in the field of establishing desalination and sewage treatment plants.

For his side, Cohen said that this move could enable Egypt to have cutting edge technologies for desalination, as well as pave the way for US private sector for assuming a major role in this field.

US has invested 3.5 billion Dollars in drinking water and sewage in Egypt to serve the larger number of Egyptians, Cohen said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X