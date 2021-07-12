Egypt, Senegal Hold 1st Joint Business Council Meeting

9 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea and her Senegalese counterpart Assome Aminata Diatta attended the signing ceremony of a protocol establishing the Egyptian-Senegalese Joint Business Council.

The two ministers co-chaired the first meeting of the business council held within the framework of the Egypt-West Africa Bridges Forum, the trade ministry said in a statement Friday.

Gamea asserted the key role of the African countries' governments in providing all means needed for the private sector to benefit from the trade and investment opportunities that could serve the joint interests and help achieve continental and regional economic integration.

Establishing the Egyptian-Senegalese business forum comes in line with Egypt- West & Central Africa Bridges initiative launched by Cairo, giving a push to the members of the council to work on further promoting trade and investment flow between both countries, Gamea said.

She asserted the importance of the meeting to explore available cooperation prospects between the Egyptian and the Senegalese sides as well as discussing obstacles facing the flow of trade and investment in an effort to double trade volume between both countries which she said hit dlrs 67.6 million in 2020. MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X