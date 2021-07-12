Egypt, Senegal Hold 1st Joint Business Council Meeting

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea and her Senegalese counterpart Assome Aminata Diatta attended the signing ceremony of a protocol establishing the Egyptian-Senegalese Joint Business Council.

The two ministers co-chaired the first meeting of the business council held within the framework of the Egypt-West Africa Bridges Forum, the trade ministry said in a statement Friday.

Gamea asserted the key role of the African countries' governments in providing all means needed for the private sector to benefit from the trade and investment opportunities that could serve the joint interests and help achieve continental and regional economic integration.

Establishing the Egyptian-Senegalese business forum comes in line with Egypt- West & Central Africa Bridges initiative launched by Cairo, giving a push to the members of the council to work on further promoting trade and investment flow between both countries, Gamea said.

She asserted the importance of the meeting to explore available cooperation prospects between the Egyptian and the Senegalese sides as well as discussing obstacles facing the flow of trade and investment in an effort to double trade volume between both countries which she said hit dlrs 67.6 million in 2020. MENA