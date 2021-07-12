Nigeria: Kingdom Wins Nigerian Idol Season 6, Clinches N50m Worth of Gifts

Kingdom Kroseide has emerged winner of the Nigerian Idol season six competition, thereby winning the grand prize of N30 million in cash and N20 million worth of other gifts.

Kingdom was announced the winner after defeating Francis Atela at the grande finale aired live on the evening of yesterday, July 11.

Highlights of the night include performances by the judges and a beautiful rendition of One Hit by one of the guest judges on the show, Cohbams alongside Kingdom.

Francis thrilled the audience with the performance of Roju alongside popular singer, songwriter Chike.

Ayra Star and Patoranking also performed their hit tracks. Patoranking sang Celebrate Me and used it to pay tribute to Sound Sultan whose news of passing sent shivers down the spine of many today.

The grand prize for the competition includes a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, six track EP recording deal, three music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, and a weekend getaway to Dubai for two weeks.

Other gifts for the winner include a wide range of Tecno products, Bigi branded refrigerator plus one year of Bigi drinks, and a DSTV Explora fully installed with a premium subscription for 12 months.