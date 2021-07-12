Rwanda: June Records Highest Covid-19 Cases

The highest number of new Covid infections were recorded in the month of June, according to the weekly Epidemiological Bulletin of July 4 from Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

Twenty-six weeks later, after the first case outbreak in Rwanda, 12,084 cases were reported within the month of June, doubling the previous prominent month of January 2021 with 6,927 cases.

The number of cases reported on June 8 doubled from 62 to 127 cases compared to the previous day.

From that day the number of daily reported cases increased dramatically up to 964 cases (the highest daily number recorded since the outbreak), recorded on June 23rd.

The number of cases under critical conditions also increased from 6 cases as of June 1 to 39 cases on June 30 and 85 deaths were recorded in the same month.

This prompted the reopening of closed treatment centres to take care of cases in need of treatment.

The distribution of cases and deaths by age group shows that; persons aged between 30 and 39 are mostly testing positive, while cumulative deaths are highest among persons aged between 60 and 69.

And distribution by gender shows that of those who tested positive, 54.9 per cent are female and 45.1 per cent are male, while deaths account for 59.1 per cent and 40.9 per cent respectively.

New cases in Kigali 2,044 1,786 while outside Kigali 4,172 in the week of June 28 to July 4.

We started counting two digit deaths on July 1 and 3, 10 and 12 deaths respectively, with an intense cumulative case fatality ratio in Kigali and Huye District.

Diverse response activities have been strengthened to curb the surge, the cabinet reviewed Covid-19 Prevention measures three times in June in which Public Health and Social Measures (PHSMs) were gradually tightened.