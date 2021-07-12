Zimbabwe: Multitudes Tune Into Jah Prayzah's Gwara Online Launch

10 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Jah Prayzah is gushing over the impressive virtual launch of his recently dropped 10th studio album, 'Gwara', Friday night streamed live on the Gateway Stream Music application.

With supporting local artists, Feli Nandi, Trevor Dongo, Mbeu, Mwenje, the multi-award-winning sensation delivered an exhilarating performance Friday evening.

Jah Prayzah serenaded fans with tracks off the new 16 track album backed by his vigorous Third Generation band.

Gwara was initially dropped on the Gateway Stream Music platform and is now available on all digital music stores.

According to statistics from the streaming site, over 11 000 fans were tuned into the performance with the majority of them located in neighbouring South Africa followed by Zimbabwe.

Viewers in the United Kingdom, Mauritius, the United States, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia also devoured the spectacular showcase.

"Team JP as always. I have just been corrected hanzi ndaita dzungu, it's actually 11K. Thank you @gatewaystreammusic, thank you to all music fans. I love you," he wrote on his social media pages after the launch.

