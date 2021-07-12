Tunisia: Kais Saied Receives Phone Call From Abdelhamid Dbeibah

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Friday afternoon, received a phone call from Head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

The meeting focused on the Tunisian-Libyan cooperation relations, the health situation in Tunisia and the issue of closing the borders between the two countries, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The head of the Libyan government said the decision to close the borders with Tunisia was dictated by the health situation, adding that it will be short-lived, said the same source.

"A coordination between the Ministers of Health of both countries is in place in this regard," he said.

Dbeibah also stressed that Libya will spare no effort to support Tunisia in the fight against COVID-19, especially through providing medical equipment to the southern region of Tunisia.

For his part, the Head of State welcomed the "noble position of the Libyan government that reflects the strength of relations between the two countries and the two peoples who share the values of mutual aid and solidarity.

Libya, on Thursday, decided to close land and air borders with Tunisia for a week, due to the health situation in the country caused by the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement by Mohamed Hamouda, spokesperson for the Libyan national unity government.