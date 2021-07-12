Tunisia: Kais Saied Receives Phone Call From Abdelhamid Dbeibah

9 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Friday afternoon, received a phone call from Head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

The meeting focused on the Tunisian-Libyan cooperation relations, the health situation in Tunisia and the issue of closing the borders between the two countries, said a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The head of the Libyan government said the decision to close the borders with Tunisia was dictated by the health situation, adding that it will be short-lived, said the same source.

"A coordination between the Ministers of Health of both countries is in place in this regard," he said.

Dbeibah also stressed that Libya will spare no effort to support Tunisia in the fight against COVID-19, especially through providing medical equipment to the southern region of Tunisia.

For his part, the Head of State welcomed the "noble position of the Libyan government that reflects the strength of relations between the two countries and the two peoples who share the values of mutual aid and solidarity.

Libya, on Thursday, decided to close land and air borders with Tunisia for a week, due to the health situation in the country caused by the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement by Mohamed Hamouda, spokesperson for the Libyan national unity government.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X