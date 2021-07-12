Algeria: 'Current Legislature, Another Step Towards New Algeria,' Says Boughali

9 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) on Thursday said that the current legislature requires further efforts because it marks another step towards the new Algeria the Algerian people seek and to which has committed President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Following the election of the Lower House composition, "the legislative power can now play its role through the trust placed in us by voters in order to meet their expectations, notably the promotion of democracy and development," he stated.

Boughali also pledged to "ensure, at all times, coordination between parliamentary groups and the Government in order to implement the programme chosen by the Algerian people and to which the President is committed."

See also: Ibrahim Boughali elected speaker of People's National Assembly

He also promised to accompany the President of the Republic, as a legislative power, in the achievement of the goals set out in his programme.

The Lower House speaker congratulated the Government, chaired by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmanen.

He also praised the efforts of all workers in vital sectors, which are at the service of citizens in this particular situation that the country is going through like different countries in the world, induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X