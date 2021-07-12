Algeria: 'Current Legislature, Another Step Towards New Algeria,' Says Boughali

ALGIERS-Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House) on Thursday said that the current legislature requires further efforts because it marks another step towards the new Algeria the Algerian people seek and to which has committed President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Following the election of the Lower House composition, "the legislative power can now play its role through the trust placed in us by voters in order to meet their expectations, notably the promotion of democracy and development," he stated.

Boughali also pledged to "ensure, at all times, coordination between parliamentary groups and the Government in order to implement the programme chosen by the Algerian people and to which the President is committed."

He also promised to accompany the President of the Republic, as a legislative power, in the achievement of the goals set out in his programme.

The Lower House speaker congratulated the Government, chaired by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmanen.

He also praised the efforts of all workers in vital sectors, which are at the service of citizens in this particular situation that the country is going through like different countries in the world, induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.