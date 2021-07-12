Egypt: President Sisi, His Spouse Lead Gehan El-Sadat Funeral

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his spouse Entissar El Sisi on Friday 09/07/2021 led the military funeral of Gehan el-Sadat, the widow of late president Anwar el-Sadat, at the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Cairo's district of Nasr City.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki and Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, as well as a number of army commanders and senior statesmen attended the funeral.

Following the funeral, the president offered his condolences to Gehan el-Sadat's family.

Earlier, the Egyptian presidency mourned with deep sorrow the death of Gehan el-Sadat that passed away Friday after a long battle with illness.

Gehan el-Sadat was a role model for the Egyptian woman in supporting her husband under the most difficult times until he led the country to achieve the historic victory in the glorious October War in 1973, said the presidency.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also bestowed on her the Order of Virtues (or Nishan el-Kamal), a female Egyptian order of knighthood, as an award of merit, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.