Egypt: Agriculture Minister, IFAD Official Discuss Executive Situation of Agriculture Projects

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Sayyed el- Qusair and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Regional Director for the Near East, North Africa, Central Asia and Europe (NEN) Dina Saleh the executive situation of agricultural projects funded by IFAD.

The two sides probed the executive situation of three projects; Sustainable Agriculture Investments and Livelihoods Project, "Prime Project" - a project dedicated to enhancing the marketing capabilities of small farmers in the Egyptian countryside, and Promoting Resilience in Desert Environments Project (PRIDE).

The two officials also discussed preparations for the expected visit for the IFAD executive council, slated for October.

Qusair thanked IFAD for the continued support offered to the Agriculture Ministry, lauding the cooperation ties with the international organization.

Saleh, for her part, expressed her happiness for cooperation with the ministry.