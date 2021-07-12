Egypt: Agriculture Minister, IFAD Official Discuss Executive Situation of Agriculture Projects

10 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Sayyed el- Qusair and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Regional Director for the Near East, North Africa, Central Asia and Europe (NEN) Dina Saleh the executive situation of agricultural projects funded by IFAD.

The two sides probed the executive situation of three projects; Sustainable Agriculture Investments and Livelihoods Project, "Prime Project" - a project dedicated to enhancing the marketing capabilities of small farmers in the Egyptian countryside, and Promoting Resilience in Desert Environments Project (PRIDE).

The two officials also discussed preparations for the expected visit for the IFAD executive council, slated for October.

Qusair thanked IFAD for the continued support offered to the Agriculture Ministry, lauding the cooperation ties with the international organization.

Saleh, for her part, expressed her happiness for cooperation with the ministry.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X