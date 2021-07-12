Egypt: UN - Egypt's UELDP One of Best World Programs to Achieve SDGs

The United Nations has selected the Upper Egypt Local Development Program (UELDP) to be touted on its electronic platform as one of the best world programs to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fight poverty worldwide.

In a statement on Friday 09/07/2021, Governor of Qena Ashraf el-Daoudi lauded the achievements of the UELDP in Qena and Sohag governorates, noting that the program entered into force in March 2018.

The number of projects implemented through the program has exceeded 1,400 at an estimated cost of more than EGP 3.5 billion, he said.

The program serves 2.6 million beneficiaries and secures nearly 57,000 direct jobs and 144,000 indirect jobs, he added.

Local Development Program is co-financed by the Egyptian government and the World Bank from 2018 to 2021.

The objective of the program is to improve the business environment and economic competitiveness for private sector development and to strengthen local government capacity for quality infrastructure and service delivery in select governorates in Upper Egypt, specifically Qena and Sohag.