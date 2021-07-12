Egypt: UN - Egypt's UELDP One of Best World Programs to Achieve SDGs

10 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The United Nations has selected the Upper Egypt Local Development Program (UELDP) to be touted on its electronic platform as one of the best world programs to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fight poverty worldwide.

In a statement on Friday 09/07/2021, Governor of Qena Ashraf el-Daoudi lauded the achievements of the UELDP in Qena and Sohag governorates, noting that the program entered into force in March 2018.

The number of projects implemented through the program has exceeded 1,400 at an estimated cost of more than EGP 3.5 billion, he said.

The program serves 2.6 million beneficiaries and secures nearly 57,000 direct jobs and 144,000 indirect jobs, he added.

Local Development Program is co-financed by the Egyptian government and the World Bank from 2018 to 2021.

The objective of the program is to improve the business environment and economic competitiveness for private sector development and to strengthen local government capacity for quality infrastructure and service delivery in select governorates in Upper Egypt, specifically Qena and Sohag.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X