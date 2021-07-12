Egypt Reports 127 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Friday 09/07/2021 that 127 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 282,864.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 17 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,368.

As many as 342 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 217,324 so far, the spokesman said.