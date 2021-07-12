Egypt: Finance Minister - State Moves Toward Automation of Tax Authority

10 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Friday 09/07/2021 the State moves toward automation of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) and has tools to incorporate all economic entities in the State's system.

The minister was speaking during a symposium co-organized by the ETA and Cairo University via videoconference.

Maait said the electronic invoice is one of the tools that help show economic indicators through the sales operations electronically. He noted that the first phase of the electronic invoice system was implemented on November 15, while the second phase was on February 15, and the third phase was on May 15.

The system's fourth phase will be implemented on September 15 to include the center for medium funders, the minister said, adding that the number of companies that joined the business to business (B2B) invoices is 1,800 companies including large funders and the number of e-invoices reached more than 20 million.

The application of the e-invoice system will be gradually mandatory for the whole community, he said.

