South Africa: The Imprisonment of Jacob Zuma Is a Failure of Our Politics, Not Our Institutions

opinion

Jacob Zuma will be a more powerful figure inside prison than he is outside it. That is because it is easier to construct heroic myths about a person who is not in the public eye, but resides in the public imagination. The network that has converged around the ex-president presents an existential threat to the ANC, one that the party must defeat from within to preserve the integrity of the once-great liberation movement.

The stand that Jacob Zuma took against the Constitutional Court was always going to end adversely. His direct challenge to the court's authority signalled that an age-old agenda of access to political power is in play; that the "Zuma Incorporated" network within the ANC is not willing to give up power without a fight.

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 was a significant day. It was a day when what we heard hurt us, even though many of us had desired this symbolic act which affirmed that nobody is above the law and that despite whatever power imbalances may prevail in our country, the law would ultimately prevail.

This was the import of what we witnessed when the Constitutional Court -- the highest legal authority in South Africa --...