South African Govt Drags Its Feet On Legalising Assisted Suicide

analysis

Twenty-two years ago the Law Commission called for Parliament to investigate euthanasia and assisted suicide. Nothing has happened since -- in fact, the government seems intent on blocking progress. Drew Forrest reports on South Africa's continued denial of 'the last right'.

Drew Forrest has been working as a journalist for 40 years, with stints at Business Day, Mail & Guardian, Times of Swaziland and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. He has been a deputy editor, political editor, business editor and labour editor, among other positions. Author of a book on cricket, The Pacemen (Pan Macmillan 2013), he has also edited several non-fiction books. He is the managing partner (editorial) of IJ Hub, a regional training offshoot of amaBhungane.

A university professor cleaning toilets in government offices? Sounds like Mao's Cultural Revolution! It couldn't happen here, with our world-class judiciary and democratic constitution...

Oh, yes it could. It is precisely the situation of Sean Davison, who works at the University of the Western Cape.

According to his friend and colleague Lee Last, Davison travels every Monday morning...