Egypt: Trade and Industry Minister Conveys Message From President Sisi to His Senegalese Counterpart

10 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea has conveyed a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall about the depth of historic and strategic relations between the two countries and Egypt's keenness on developing joint cooperation.

Gamea conveyed the message at a meeting with the Senegalese president while on a visit to Senegal leading a trade delegation.

Gamea said that Sisi's message confirmed Egypt's hope that activating the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement since January would contribute to boosting trade exchange between Egypt and other African countries in general and Senegal in particular, according to a statement by the Trade Ministry.

In the message, Sisi praised ongoing coordination between Egypt and Senegal regarding regional and international issues of mutual interest, added Gamea.

For his part, Sall appreciated the distinguished relations between Egypt and Senegal.

He hailed the pivotal role that Egypt has played under the leadership of president Sisi while chairing the African Union (AU) in defending African issues at the international arena.

The Senegalese president affirmed his country is fully supporting the Egyptian people's Nile water rights.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

