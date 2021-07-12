Egypt: Chief of Staff Back Home After Greece Visit

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohamed Farid returned home on Saturday 10/07/2021 wrapping up his official several days' visit to Greece.

In Athens, Farid met with Chief of the National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros to discuss a number of issues of mutual concern in the military domain.

They had talks on ways of upgrading training and exchanging expertise, in addition to honing military capabilities in the two countries.

Farid and Floros signed a protocol of cooperation in the military education field to boost joint cooperation.

Also, Farid met with Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and probed military cooperation and strategic partnership in the military and security fields.