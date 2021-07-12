South Sudan: From the Field - South Sudan's Displaced Youth, Help Power Change

10 July 2021
UN News Service

Young people who were displaced by conflict in South Sudan have returned home to power change in their community.

Hundreds of thousands of people, young and old, were forced to flee their homes over recent years following civil war and widespread insecurity in the eastern African country.

Thirty young men and women in the city of Wau, have recently undertaken vocational training on installing solar power systems supported by the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Read more here about how the energy and enthusiasm of South Sudanese youth is being harnessed to power their country.

Read the original article on UN News.

