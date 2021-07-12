Nigeria: We Expect Lekki Seaport to Begin Operation in 2022 - Amaechi

12 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday urged the management of Lekki Deep Seaport to ensure that the port becomes operational by mid-2022.

The minister stated this during a tour of the port facility project.

He said: "I am very delighted and impressed with the pace and the progress of construction work on this project from the last time I was here in November 2020. The promoter of the project-Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has demonstrated strong commitment and capacity to deliver the project as agreed."

Chairman of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Ltd, Mr Abiodun Dabiri, said the port construction is at 55.48 per cent level.

"We understand the significance of this project to the Nigerian economy and we would not fail to play our part to ensure that it is delivered as and when due," he said.

The acting Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the agency has begun acquiring necessary marine equipment including tug boats and mooring boats.

Among the minister's entourage are the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMoT), Dr. Magdalene Ajani; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers' Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh.

