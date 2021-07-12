South Africa: Police Political Bosses Want Limited Disclosure in State Capture Investigations

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marianne Merten

The move by police is straight from the securocrats' rulebook. It's all about hierarchies and respecting the authority of the state. It's about sensitivities and security considerations.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Police political bosses want Parliament to lay down the law so that it can limit disclosure in corruption and State Capture investigations. That's the aim of approaching Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, explained Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Such disclosure guidelines would apply to all committees, according to the police ministry decision, and may also have to involve the justice minister. It's a "If it doesn't get talked about, then the problem goes away" response. It's putting lipstick on a pig.

And it is a response unconnected to reality. Over the years, lawmakers have been rather accommodating of officialdom's invocation of sensitivities against answering in open committee, and usually accepted written replies. Crucially, Parliament's constitutional responsibilities mean its business is conducted in public - only excluding the public "if it is reasonable and justifiable to do so in an open and democratic society". The Speaker must show the police the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X