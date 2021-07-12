South Africa: Police Political Bosses Want Limited Disclosure in State Capture Investigations

opinion

The move by police is straight from the securocrats' rulebook. It's all about hierarchies and respecting the authority of the state. It's about sensitivities and security considerations.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Police political bosses want Parliament to lay down the law so that it can limit disclosure in corruption and State Capture investigations. That's the aim of approaching Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, explained Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Such disclosure guidelines would apply to all committees, according to the police ministry decision, and may also have to involve the justice minister. It's a "If it doesn't get talked about, then the problem goes away" response. It's putting lipstick on a pig.

And it is a response unconnected to reality. Over the years, lawmakers have been rather accommodating of officialdom's invocation of sensitivities against answering in open committee, and usually accepted written replies. Crucially, Parliament's constitutional responsibilities mean its business is conducted in public - only excluding the public "if it is reasonable and justifiable to do so in an open and democratic society". The Speaker must show the police the...