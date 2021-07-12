South Africa: Road to Local Elections - Jacob Zuma's Jail Sentence Could Spell Bad News for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The former president's fall from grace is expected to erode support for the ANC.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Under Jacob Zuma's leadership, the ANC saw significant growth in members and votes in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). What will happen now that he's in jail?

Although former president Zuma's legacy as ANC leader is defined by allegations of rampant corruption, the weakening of state institutions and entrenchment of party factionalism, he was a boon for the party's electoral chances in KZN.

In his first election as party president, the ANC won 66% of the provincial vote in KZN in 2009, up from almost 47% in 2004. The number of ANC members in the province grew from 102,000 at the 2007 ANC Polokwane conference to 331,000 ahead of the 2012 Mangaung conference. The country's second-most populated province became an ANC stronghold under Zuma's leadership and it propped up the party's national support while it declined in other provinces.

This week the former president started his 15-month prison sentence for ignoring a Constitutional Court order to testify at the Zondo Commission. Zuma and his political allies have misleadingly claimed that the judgment mirrors those under the apartheid system and that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X