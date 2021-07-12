South Africa: Zumafest - Msholozi, You're Still Our Leading Man

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun De Waal

The Zumafest was a great success, and thanks to all of you who attended, and for showing we are not afraid of Covid - except in jail. But before it is just a fond memory, let us finish up with our prize-giving. Until next year!

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Well, the Zumafest at Nkandla this past weekend was a huge success! Six thousand attendees, including some national luminaries, and of course the wonderful festivities, speeches, songs, prayers and so forth.

But we, the organising committee, do feel that one aspect of the Zumafest unfortunately has not received the attention it deserves - that is, the prize-giving that we organised to pay tribute to those who contributed to the success of the fest.

So, here is our press release with the prizes we have awarded for all sorts of special actions and attendances at the Zumafest:

Best prayer

Yes, it was a day of many prayers, but to Comrade Pastor in Purple, thank you. You have won the prize for best prayer, which went on a bit but it truly touched our hearts to hear you ask the Lord Above to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

