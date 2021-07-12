Algeria: Necessity of Taking Up Challenges to Meet Algerians' Aspirations

Algiers — Speaker of the People's National Assembly Ibrahim Boughali stressed Saturday the importance of taking up the challenges and meeting the Algerians' aspirations who chose their representatives within the legislative body.

He also called on the parliamentary groups to propose deputies who will represent them within permanent committees.

Committees "able to set the bar high by taking up the challenges and ready to serve citizens by transmitting their concerns," he added.

For that purpose, the choice of these deputies must "be objective and based on the criterion of competence."