Rwanda: Covid-19 - New Guidelines for Infected Candidates as National Exams Begin

11 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

The Ministry of Education has released infection, prevention and control (IPC) guidelines for students in home-based care (HBC) who will be sitting for national examinations on Monday, July 12.

This follows the revelations that among candidates who will be commencing their exams, some have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Education said they are not going to test for Covid-19 prior to sitting for exams since they tested students before they went home.

"Among those whom they tested, 73 students were positive," she said on the national broadcaster.

As candidates were requested to report to their respective centres this Sunday, July 11 to be given instructions about the national examinations and be assigned their respective seats, the ministry also announced how those in HBC will be facilitated.

The guidelines are for students in primary six, senior three, senior six and TVET level five who are in home-based care.

All examination centers will have a separate examination room for students coming from HBC, which will be disinfected every day.

The nearest health facility will provide face masks (N95 or surgical masks), hand sanitizers, gloves, nurse or an IPC focal person at the examination centre to support the implementation of covid-19 measures.

All students in HBC who be sitting for national exams, will be accompanied by a parent or a responsible relative when coming to the centre and going back.

No student in HBC should sit for an exam when not feeling well, according to the new guidelines.

Once a student completes his/her exam, the answer sheet will be collected by an invigilator (with gloves on), and kept with other student answer sheets.

There is no risk of contamination after 10 days, which is when the envelopes with these answer sheets will be opened.

All examination rooms should be well ventilated with open windows and doors.

The national exams will begin with primary school candidates.

