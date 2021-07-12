Kenya: No More Kit Drama! Olympics Kenya Distributes Tokyo Uniforms to Athletes

10 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Dramas of yester years when Team Kenya athletes would complain of late distribution of kits or the lack of it thereof is now a thing of the past with Olympics Kenya distributing kits to all athletes headed for the Games.

Secretary General Francis Mutuku distributed the kits to all the athletes who are in the contingent to Tokyo with the exercise going for two days at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani bubble training camp.

The athletes, some of who have already left for the pre-Olympic training camp in Kurume City were given the kits a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the new designs from sponsors Nike while handing over the flag to the team at State House.

"I am privileged to give team Kenya their official kit and very happy that the president unveiled the kit yesterday with the Kenyan flags. We want to ensure that our athletes are well kitted as they have earned the right to wear these special colors," said Mutuku.

The secretary general also explained why the teams are leaving in small groups.

"We are sending the teams to Tokyo in small groups because we want to minimize exposure to the virus as much as possible," he said.

The General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir who was also in attendance wished the team the best of luck as they continue preparing and leaving for Tokyo.

A total of 150 team Kenya members received their kit as they depart for Kurume Japan for the pre games training camp.

The women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers as well as the men's sevens rugby team, Shujaa, have already left for Kurume. The women's team, the Kenya Lionesses leave on Sunday.

The teams will have a two-week training session in Kurume before heading to Tokyo for the Games which start on July 23 running all the way to August 8.

