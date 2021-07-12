South Africa: The Urgency of Constitutional Literacy - People Won't Defend What They Don't Know

opinion

If Twitter is anything to go by, our citizenry, especially our young people, are barely constitutionally literate, yet they have been thrust into this vortex of complexity.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Something has gone wrong when a sizeable group of people are willing to defend an embattled man with looming corruption charges to do with a multibillion-dollar arms deal, who allegedly fostered a corrupt relationship with a wealthy family who influenced how he ran the country, who unduly benefited from security upgrades to his private residence by way of our tax money, who (despite being the head of the South African National Aids Council) perpetuated dangerous myths about Aids at his rape trial, where he made shockingly degrading, misogynistic and patriarchal statements, and who is now deliberately avoiding accountability by discrediting our judicial system.

Something has gone wrong.

The past week - since the handing down of a Constitutional Court judgment imposing a 15-month prison sentence on former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court - has made everyone a constitutional expert, which would be a great thing if our broader citizenry actually had access to and read the Constitution, and also read the court's...