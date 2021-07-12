Egypt: Tunisia Takes Delivery of Medical Aid Sent By Egypt - Presidency

10 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Saturday, took delivery at the military base of Aouina, of medical aid and equipment sent by Egypt on board two military jets.

The aid consists of medicines, respiratory monitoring devices and medical oxygen cylinders, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

«This initiative is part of the efforts made by the President of the Republic Kais Saied to mobilise international assistance to support national efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the statement added.

The Presidency of the Republic also said the initiative illustrates the deep relations between the two countries and peoples, especially in the current context of the health crisis.

The medical equipment was handed over in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jarandi, the senior adviser to the President of the Republic, in charge of the permanent secretariat of the National Security Council Abderaouf Atallah, Brigadier General and Director of Military Health Mustapha Ferjani and Egypt's ambassador to Tunis, Iheb Fahmi.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

