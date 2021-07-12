Libya's Decision to Close Borders With Tunisia Is Precautionary Step, Dbeibah Tells Mechichi

10 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, Friday evening, had a phone conversation with Head of the Libyan government of National Unity Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

The decision to «close land and air borders with Tunisia was made to save human lives in both countries,» Dbeibah said, adding that «borders will reopen very soon.»

Last Thursday, Libya decided to shut down land and air borders with Tunisia for one week due to the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, particularly the Delta variant.

Dbeibah expressed "Libya's support to Tunisia in its fight against COVID19," stressing he privileged relations between the two countries, the Prime Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Mechichi pointed to the «the outstanding relations between the two neighbouring countries,» expressing hope to boost strategic partnership.

The Premier emphasised the bonds of brotherhood uniting the two countries which share the same values of solidarity, cooperation and complementarity.

Mechichi also hailed the visits made by the delegations from the two countries, referring to his recent «successful» visit to Libya as well as the organisation of several bilateral business events.

Mechichi reaffirmed that «everything has been made available to curb the spread of the coronavirus.»

Tunisia has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Tunisia reported a new record in the number of daily deaths, according to the latest tally released on July 8. The Health Ministry logged 189 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the count to 16,000 and 8,506 more COVID-19 cases.

