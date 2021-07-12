Angola: Government Delivers Resources to Mitigate Drought Effects in Cunene

Cunene — At least four trucks and 300 motor tankers were delivered this Friday in Ondjiva to the government of Cunene province in order to mitigate the effects of drought.

The vehicles were delivered by the Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado, as part of the two-day working visit of the Head of State, João Lourenço, to the southern province.

On the occasion, Francisco Pereira Furtado also delivered two buses for the Cunene general hospital.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by doctors and nurses to travel to Cuanhama Municipal Hospital (head municipality), which houses the services of the province's main health unit, affected by a fire last year.

Regarding the four trucks and the motorised tankers, he said they would facilitate the process of distributing food and water to the province's hard to reach communities.