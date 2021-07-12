Angola: Government Delivers Resources to Mitigate Drought Effects in Cunene

9 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cunene — At least four trucks and 300 motor tankers were delivered this Friday in Ondjiva to the government of Cunene province in order to mitigate the effects of drought.

The vehicles were delivered by the Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado, as part of the two-day working visit of the Head of State, João Lourenço, to the southern province.

On the occasion, Francisco Pereira Furtado also delivered two buses for the Cunene general hospital.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by doctors and nurses to travel to Cuanhama Municipal Hospital (head municipality), which houses the services of the province's main health unit, affected by a fire last year.

Regarding the four trucks and the motorised tankers, he said they would facilitate the process of distributing food and water to the province's hard to reach communities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X