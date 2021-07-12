Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Two Deaths, 12 New Infections Sunday

12 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Only 12 confirmed cases were reported in Nigeria in the last 24 hours.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded two deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, raising the country's total fatality figure to 2,124.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),</a> which stated this in an update on its Facebook page, however, noted that only 12 new infections were recorded nationwide.

The steep fall in the number of new infections is contrary to more than 100 figures which had been recorded consistently in the last 72 hours.

The new cases, according to NCDC, were recorded in three states of Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Rivers reporting six, four and two cases respectively.

Epicentre

Meanwhile, Lagos, the epicentre of Nigeria's outbreak that had 94 out of to the 98 cases on Saturday did not report a single infection on Sunday.

The development may be surprising to many health experts, especially following a press statement issued by <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/472980-covid-19-third-wave-now-imminent-insists-on-full-protocols-compliance-sanwo-olu.html">Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu</a> of Lagos, who alerted residents and Nigerians of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Statistics

Meanwhile, the NCDC said a total of 164,439 recoveries have been recorded so far across Nigeria with nearly 2,000 cases still active across the country.

Nigeria has also tested more than 2.3 million samples for for the virus out of the country's roughly 200 million population.

Delta Variant

After identifying the first confirmed case of the highly infectious delta variant, Nigeria, which has managed to keep daily cases below 100 for more than a month, reported 110 cases on Wednesday, 145 on Thursday, and on Friday, 186 cases were reported.

Public health experts are afraid that the delta variant, which was first identified in India in March, could trigger dramatic rises in cases and deaths in Nigeria.

The NCDC described the new development as worrisome.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, on July 3rd warned that the Delta variant was quickly becoming the dominant strain in many countries, saying: "we are in a very dangerous period of the pandemic".

