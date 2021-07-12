Eritrea: College of Business and Social Science Graduates 792 Students

Asmara, 10 July 2021 - Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science conferred today, 10 July 1st Degrees and Diplomas to 792 graduates, of which 46% are females.

In its 14th Commencement held in virtual format, the College conferred 1st Degrees to 295 and Diplomas to 497 graduates in fields of Economics, Business Management, Accounting, Finance, Law, Political Science and International Relations, the Humanities, Journalism, and other disciplines.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College of Business and Social Science said that the college is conducting capacity level contribution in the nation-building endeavor by producing competent and well-educated students.

He went on to say that in a bid to empower its human resources the College has already sent 10 of its staff members to various countries for a doctoral and 12 for a Master's program. Eight more instructors will be sent for a doctoral program in the near future while 9 others for Master's Degree, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam stated.

The College of Business and Social Science has graduated over 10 thousand students since 2008.