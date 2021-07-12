Eritrea: College of Business and Social Science Graduates 792 Students

10 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 10 July 2021 - Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science conferred today, 10 July 1st Degrees and Diplomas to 792 graduates, of which 46% are females.

In its 14th Commencement held in virtual format, the College conferred 1st Degrees to 295 and Diplomas to 497 graduates in fields of Economics, Business Management, Accounting, Finance, Law, Political Science and International Relations, the Humanities, Journalism, and other disciplines.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College of Business and Social Science said that the college is conducting capacity level contribution in the nation-building endeavor by producing competent and well-educated students.

He went on to say that in a bid to empower its human resources the College has already sent 10 of its staff members to various countries for a doctoral and 12 for a Master's program. Eight more instructors will be sent for a doctoral program in the near future while 9 others for Master's Degree, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam stated.

The College of Business and Social Science has graduated over 10 thousand students since 2008.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X