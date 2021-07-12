Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

10 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Eighteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Anseba, Southern, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, nine patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Center in Senafe, Southern Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Mogoraib, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Southern Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 5,842 while the number of deaths stands at 29.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,277.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

10 July 2021

