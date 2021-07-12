Eritrea: Sheikh Salim Ibrahim Al-Mukhtar Elected Mufti of Eritrea

Asmara, 10 July 2021 - Sheikh Salim Ibrahim Al-Mukhtar has been elected as the Mufti of Eritrea by the Higher Assembly of Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs, the Congresses of Islamic Awqaf, and 82 prominent Sheikhs and elders.

At the ceremony conducted yesterday, 9 July at the Al-Mahad Hall, here in the Capital, a brief history of Sheikh Salim Ibrahim Al-Mukhtar was presented.

Sheikh Salim Ibrahim Al-Mukhtar has been working as Acting Mufti of Eritrea and Secretary-General of Higher Assembly of Eritrean Iftae and Islamic Affairs.