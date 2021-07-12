Tanzania: Samia Calls for Thorough Investigation Into Fire Incidents

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday sent her heartfelt sympathy to Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makala and Kariakoo Market traders in Dar es Salaam following huge loss they suffered after fire outbreak.

"Kariakoo Market is the biggest market in Dar es Salaam with a large concentration of traders, the inferno will have caused great losses to the tenants and owners of the oldest market in the country," she said.

President Samia, noted that the market, despite employing many traders, it has been a business hub in East African region, hence the loss will not only be felt domestically but in the bloc as a whole.

In a related scene, President Samia sent encouragement message to Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Martin Shigella after a fire outbreak in one of the dormitories at the AT TOWN Islamic Girls Boarding school in Morogoro Municipality.

"There have been frequent incidences of fire in schools owned by religious communities in the country and this must stop," she ordered.

Equally, she instructed security forces in collaboration with the communities to trace the sources of such fire incidences so that a repeat avoided.