Sudan: Darfur Track - All Parties to Be Included in Implementation

Khartoum — The joint higher committee for following up and monitoring the implementation of the Juba peace agreement - Darfur track, has recommended the formation of a committee that includes the parties to the peace process for selecting representatives of stakeholders for Central Darfur state.

The meeting at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Saturday, chaired by Member of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed El Taayshi, and also attended by the senior negotiators of the track and leaders of the armed struggle movements, recommended expediting the signing of the Peace Commission Act which was approved by the two councils, to contribute much to formation of the mechanisms related to implementation of the agreement.

In a press statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the committee's spokesman, Ahmed Tugod, said that the meeting reviewed a number of important issues relating to the implementation of the agreement, such as the organisational and administrative structures of the implementation mechanisms, pointing to the formation of a committee to prepare these administrative and organisational structures for the mechanisms for implementing the track's agreement.

Tugod stated that the meeting discussed the formation of mechanisms for implementing the security arrangements clause and the decisions issued by the President of the Sovereignty Council, General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, in this aspect, and heard a comprehensive briefing on the implementation process of this clause.

