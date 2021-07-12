Egypt: Emigration Minister Thanks Dubai Gov. for Containing Stranded Egyptians Crisis

State Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram thanked Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, for the efforts exerted by the government in Dubai to contain the crisis of the stranded Egyptians in the UAE.

The Dubai government has rapidly intervened and cancelled fines slapped by the UAE airlines due to changing dates of tickets to make it easy for the Egyptians to return home, said Makram.

She said Egypt has operated an airlift as of Thursday to bring back the stranded Egyptians.

Coordination is under way with Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Anany and Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar regarding the matter, added Makram.

She had urged the citizens stranded in the UAE due to their inability to travel to Saudi Arabia and those wishing to return to Egypt to fill out a registration form with the ministry to count their numbers.

This came following Saudi Arabia's decision to stop receiving non-citizens amid the lack of information about reopening and travel there, she added.

In a statement, the ministry stressed the "respect for the sovereignty of each country within the framework of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

It appealed to Egyptian citizens stranded in the UAE "to abide by the laws of the host country to ensure that they are not subjected to legal accountability on the territory of the host country."

Makram, stated "as soon as the numbers of Egyptians stranded in the UAE, wishing to return are registered, coordination will be made with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, to negotiate with travel agencies to means of bringing the citizens back home."

She urged stranded citizens to "register their full details especially the name of the country they are currently in and the name of the tourism company through which they traveled."