Egypt: Delegations of OIC's Women Ministerial Conf. Visit Fustat's NMEC

10 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Delegations of the ministerial conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on women on Saturday 10/07/2021 paid a visit to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Old Cairo's Fustat neighborhood.

They were accompanied by ministers, heads of the delegations and representative of the OIC member countries, who took part in the 8th session of the ministerial conference of the OIC on women, held in Cairo.

The visiting delegations toured the central display hall and the hall of royal mummies at the NMEC and listened to a detailed explanation about the history of great ancient artifact.

The delegations extended their admiration about the museum's archaeological pieces and the great Egyptian civilization.

President of the National Council for Women Maya Morsy said during the visit that most of the ministers and delegates of the OIC member states are visiting Egypt for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development Haha el Saeed and State Minister of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram participated in the visit.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

