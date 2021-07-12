Tunisia: Coronavirus Death Record in 24 Hours With 194 Fatalities On July 9, 2021

11 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

, — A record number of coronavirus deaths, never reached since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia in March 2021, was recorded on July 9, 2021, with 194 victims in one day.

According to the latest figures of the Ministry of Health published Saturday evening, the total number of deaths reached 16 thousand 244.

In addition, out of 27 thousand 175 tests carried out, 9 thousand 286 infections by the coronavirus were recorded during the same day, a positivity rate of 34.17%.

According to the same source, the total number of recoveries reached 388 thousand 17 cases after the recovery, on July 9, of 9 thousand 100 patients.

