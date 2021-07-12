Tunisia: Covid-19 - 8 Deaths Recorded On Saturday in Siliana

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight deaths following a coronavirus infection and 166 new positive cases were recorded Saturday in the governorate of Siliana, according to the latest data from the Regional Health Directorate.

Thus the total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region amounts to 342 cases and 10,749 infections, according to the same source.

These include 35 cases in Siliana city, 11 in Bargou, 10 in Gaafour, 19 in Bouarada, 7 in Makthar, 10 in Errouhia, 42 in Kerib, and 16 in Kesra.

44 cases are currently admitted to the Regional Hospital of Siliana, including 7 in intensive care, in addition to 76 cases in local hospitals in the region.