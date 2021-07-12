Tunisia: Covid-19 - 7 Deaths Recorded Saturday in Beja

11 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 7 deaths following infection by the coronavirus were recorded on Saturday in the governorate of Beja, including 4 cases in the Regional Hospital of the city. Thus, the total number of deaths amounts to 378 cases.

The saturation rate of beds reserved for patients affected by the coronavirus is about 129 %, until Saturday. 140% in local hospitals and 127% in the two regional hospitals of Mejaz El Bab and Beja.

The number of hospitalised patients was 166, including 102 admitted to the Regional Hospital of Beja. 210 new infections by the coronavirus were also recorded on Saturday.

81 cases in Beja and its surroundings, 41 in Testour, 27 in Mejaz El Bab, 40 in Nefza, 8 in Teboursouk, 2 in Amdoun, and 11 in Goubollat.

The total number of positive cases recorded is 12,772 out of a total of 29, 730 tests carried out. The rate of recovery is down to 73.77% with the recovery of 9, 408 people according to statistics from the Regional Health Directorate.

