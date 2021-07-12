Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tataouine Enters Full Lockdown

Tunis/Tunisia — A full lockdown was decreed across Tataouine from July 11 to 31, the Governor and President of the Disaster Control Committee said.

This decision comes in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 infections with an incidence rate surpassing 400 cases per 100, 000 inhabitants.

Under the lockdown decision, a ban on travel to and from the governorate is in place in addition to a 5 am- 8 pm curfew and the shutdown of commercial spaces, except for retail food shops.

Gatherings, festivities and events of any kind are also banned. Minimum service will be maintained by State departments, public administrative institutions and public enterprises.

National exams, vaccination campaigns and vital activities are exempt.

Vaccination teams monitored by the General Directorate of Military Health in coordination with the local health directorate were back Sunday to the Dhehiba, Bir al-Ahmar and al-Samar to continue the jab drive.