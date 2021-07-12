Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tataouine Enters Full Lockdown

11 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A full lockdown was decreed across Tataouine from July 11 to 31, the Governor and President of the Disaster Control Committee said.

This decision comes in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 infections with an incidence rate surpassing 400 cases per 100, 000 inhabitants.

Under the lockdown decision, a ban on travel to and from the governorate is in place in addition to a 5 am- 8 pm curfew and the shutdown of commercial spaces, except for retail food shops.

Gatherings, festivities and events of any kind are also banned. Minimum service will be maintained by State departments, public administrative institutions and public enterprises.

National exams, vaccination campaigns and vital activities are exempt.

Vaccination teams monitored by the General Directorate of Military Health in coordination with the local health directorate were back Sunday to the Dhehiba, Bir al-Ahmar and al-Samar to continue the jab drive.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X