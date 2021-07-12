Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Logs Six More Deaths, 368 New Infections

11 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six more people lost their lives to the coronavirus in Sfax over the last 24 hours, the local health directorate said. A further 368 infections were logged from a total of 1, 291 tests.

A further 57 people recovered, while 193 patients are presently hospitalised in the COVID-19 oxygen ward and another 32 in intensive care. 48 patients are staying in private healthcare facilities.

The death toll stands now at 1,265. The case count hit 42,000 since the pandemic started.

The number of vaccines administered so far reached 250,000.

