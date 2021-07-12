Tunisia: 552 New Infections By Coronavirus Recorded in Tozeur From 5 to 8 July 2021

11 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Health Directorate in Tozeur has recorded, from July 5 to 8, 552 more coronavirus infections, out of a total of 1,908 tests carried out, i. e. a positivity rate of 28%.

According to Regional Director of Health, Nabih Thabet, the number of active cases is currently 662, while the indicator of the spread of the virus at the regional level is about 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but the situation is not serious, he said, given the drop in the number of deaths related to the virus.

