Southern Africa in Crisis - SADC's Interventions Are Mostly Too Little - and Too Late

analysis

It's high time the Southern African Development Community intervenes earlier to pre-empt crises.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Southern Africa has long prided itself on being the most stable, peaceful region on the continent. But that complacency has been rattled recently. First Islamic State-linked violent extremism visited the region in the form of a bloody insurgency that erupted in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado in October 2017, which still rages on.

The southern neighbourhood was shocked to witness on its own doorstep scenes of mayhem previously confined to east Africa, west Africa and the Sahel; of civilians and soldiers beheaded or shot by fanatical jihadists, whole towns falling to the insurgents and tens of thousands of people being forced to flee for their lives as refugees.

And then over the past few weeks Eswatini, long regarded by the region rather indulgently as a sort of fairly innocuous theme park of anachronistic monarchical rule, exploded into severe violence in which security forces killed at least 52 people, according to the opposition.

Pictures of protesters shot or otherwise attacked and mutilated were published on social media and verified by Daily Maverick. And billions of rands of destruction...