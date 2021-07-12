Egypt: Sisi Endorses 2021-2022 Budgets of Some State Bodies

11 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has endorsed a bill on the 2021-2022 budget of the Egyptian Agricultural Authority worth 1.706 billion pounds.

Sisi also endorsed the budget of the General Authority For Reconstruction Projects & Agricultural Development at 24.328 billion pounds.

Worth 910.3 million pounds, the 2021-2022 budget of the Egyptian Survey Authority (ESA) was also ratified by the president.

Sisi also signed bills on the 2021-2022 budget of each of the Industrial Development Authority worth 6.861 billion pounds, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) worth 653.46 billion pounds, and the Industrial and Mining Projects Authority (IMPA) worth 8.423 billion pounds.

The president also signed the 2021-2022 budgets of the General Organization for Government Printing Offices worth 874.5 million pounds, the Gas Regulatory Authority worth 46.59 million pounds, the Waste Management Regulatory Authority (WMRA) worth 567.4 million pounds, and the Egyptian Electric Utility & Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency worth 168.119 million pounds.

The ratified draft laws were published in the official gazette Sunday.

