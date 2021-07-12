South Africa: Behind Bars - Former President Jacob Zuma Is in Bad Historical Company

analysis

As Jacob Zuma begins his jail sentence on a contempt of court charge, he can be assured he's not the first leader of a country to land up behind bars. At least it wasn't for murder.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Ex-president Jacob Zuma and his supporters may cry that to send a former president to prison is a violation of his dignity. The truth is, it's fairly common: Zuma will join literally hundreds of former leaders who have been imprisoned after their time in office.

Zuma is special in precisely one way: there are not many former heads of state who have gone to prison for contempt of court. Corruption, bribery, fraud, and crimes against humanity: these seem to be the offences that most frequently get former presidents tossed into tjoekie. That's when they have committed a crime at all, of course: being chucked into jail by their political opponents simply to get rid of them is a fate that has befallen a number of African leaders. It is also a fate that has befallen Zuma, but only in his imagination.

Politics is a nasty business, and it's not unprecedented for charges against a particular...