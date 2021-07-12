Egypt Economic Indicators Exceed International Expectations - Cabinet

The Cabinet's media center said Saturday that the State's economic reforms contributed to enhancing the economy's resilience in the face of external and internal shocks.

Those reforms transformed its path into a diversified productive economy with competitive advantages, the center added in a fresh report.

Such reforms supported the Egyptian economy's ability to achieve balanced and sustainable growth, the center said.

According to international economic institutions, the reforms made Egypt one of the few countries in the world that achieved positive growth indicators despite the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, it added.

The report highlighted the superiority of the results of the Egyptian economy indicators to international expectations, thanks to the success of the economic reform program, and the economy's resilience to the coronavirus crisis in all its waves and repercussions, after years of deteriorating economic performance.

It noted that Egypt continues to achieve a positive growth rate despite the coronavirus crisis, as it is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 2.8% in 2020-2021, compared to 3.6% in 2019-2020.

Egypt targets a growth rate of 5.4% during the current fiscal year 2021-2022, it added.

As for the GDP (at current prices), the report indicated that it is estimated to reach EGP 6.4 trillion in 2020-2021, with a target of EGP 7.1 trillion in 2021-2022 after recording EGP 5.5 trillion in 2019 - 2020.

Egypt targets to increase public investments in 2021-2022 to EGP 933 billion, compared to EGP 637 billion in 2020-2021, and EGP 473.8 billion in 2019-2020.

The report showed that the continued growth of the Egyptian economy and the increase in public investments are pushing for further improvement in unemployment rates, which decreased to 7.9% in 2020 and 2019, compared to 9.9% in 2018, 11.8% in 2017, and 12.5% in 2016.

The total deficit decreased to 7.8% in 2020-2021, compared to 8% in 2019-2020, and 8.1% in 2018-2019.

The report revealed the continuation of achieving a primary surplus instead of a primary deficit as a percentage of GDP, to record 1.1% in 2020-2021, compared to 1.8% in 2019-2020, 1.9% in 2018-2019.

The report indicated that public revenues reached EGP 1105.7 billion in 2020-2021, compared to EGP 268.1 billion in 2009-2010, while the public expenditures reached EGP 1594.1 billion compared to EGP 366 billion in 2009-2010.

It also revealed that Egypt achieved the highest real rate of return worldwide in June 2021, according to Bloomberg, indicating a low inflation rate, which recorded 4.5% in 2020-2021 compared to 5.7% in 2019-2020, and 13.9% in 2018 - 2019.

The overnight rate (interest rate to support economic activity) decreased to 8.25% by June 30, 2021, compared to 9.25% in 2020, and 15.75% in 2019, while the real interest rate increased by 5.2%, recording 3.35% in June 2021, compared to 1.85% in June 2010.

Net international reserves reached reassuring levels to cover commodity imports thanks to the improvement in hard currency sources, as they recorded $40.6 billion in June 2021, compared to $38.2 billion in June 2020.

Coverage of net international reserves for commodity imports amounted to 7.6 months in May 2021, compared to 7.3 months in June 2020.

Suez Canal revenues increased by 16.7% to reach $5.6 billion in 2020 compared to $4.8 billion in 2010, while remittances increased by 260%, recording $23.4 billion between July 2020 and March 2021, compared to $6.5 billion between July 2009 and March 2010.

Net foreign direct investment increased by 11.6%, recording $4.8 billion between July 2020 and March 2021, compared to $4.3 billion between July 2009 and March 2010.